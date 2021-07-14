Laughlin calls for investigation into Wolf Administration unemployment compensation error cover-up

Senator Dan Laughlin is calling for an investigation into Governor Wolf’s administration’s unemployment compensation error cover-up.

Laughlin says the Wolf Administration’s attempt to cover up sweeping overcharges against unemployed Pennsylvanians.

He says the administration knew about the overcharges in 2016. Sen. Laughlin says it makes no sense for the administration to cover it up, and many Pennsylvanians need an answer.

Laughlin says if he was in the governor’s shoes, he would’ve addressed the error to the public.

“Have I been in his shoes and find out about it. I would’ve held a press conference the next day and say ‘Hey listen, we’re going to get to the bottom of this and take care of it and we’re going to refund people that were overcharged’ It’s that simple and it would’ve been a done deal.” Sen. Laughlin said.

Laughlin says the compensation error cover-up should be taken seriously by the Wolf administration.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list