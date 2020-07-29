Laughlin declines Democratic nomination, even though state tells him he won it; Senator calls for reforms

Senator Dan Laughlin has recently declined to accept the Democratic nomination in November’s election.

This is despite the fact that the Pennsylvania Department of State is insisting that Senator Laughlin won the Democratic nomination on a write in campaign.

Laughlin instead recently stated that he will be introducing a reformed legislation to increase the funding for the state’s elections bureau to prevent such mistakes in the future.

Laughlin is also seeking to reform the ballot access laws that have been designed to keep independent and third-party candidates off the ballot. Laughlin is already a prime sponsor of a bill to allow voters registered as independent to vote in the state’s primary elections.

Having handily won the Republican nomination for a second term in the June Primary, Laughlin was surprised when election officials sent him forms to accept the Democratic nomination.

“In July, I received a letter from the Department of State informing me that I had won the Democratic nomination in a write-in campaign,” said Laughlin, who gathered more than 1,200 write-in votes in the June Democratic Primary. “I filled out the form and waited for them to realize their mistake.”

About a month later Laughlin realized that the department in charge of overseeing Pennsylvania’s elections was still laboring under the misconception that he won the Democratic primary.

Laughlin said the error calls attention to a department that is understaffed and in need of reform.

“Fair elections are the underpinning of any democratic society, and yet it’s an area state government has neglected for decades now,” Laughlin said. “If the people running the election can’t correctly identify the nominees, we’re headed for disaster.”

Laughlin is a prime sponsor of Senate Bill 300, which would allow voters registered as independent to vote in party primaries.

Laughlin noted that the state’s party primaries are funded by taxpayers and, thus, should be open to all of them. The bill currently is pending in the general assembly.

According to Laughlin, the confusion over the Democratic nomination in the 49th District also underscore’s Pennsylvania’s decades-old laws that disenfranchise independent and third-party candidates, pointing out laws that make it nearly impossible for third parties to gain a spot on the ballot.

A Pennsylvania law enacted in 1986 required that a party other than Republican or Democrat have 15 percent of all registered voters in order to gain standing on the ballot.

If the law were in place in Utah and Idaho, the Democratic party would not qualify for the ballot. If it were law in Massachusetts or the District of Columbia, the Republican party would be disqualified.

Currently, third-party candidates must also obtain more than twice the number of signatures and the state has a history of permitting party bosses to harass third-party candidates with costly legal challenges.

Lawmakers reformed some aspects of those restrictions, but Laughlin said the law still keeps third parties off the ballot and denies them the same legal standing as the Democrats and Republicans.

Laughlin also said that the mistaken attempt to award him the Democratic nomination also points to an array of other weaknesses in the system governing elections, from consistent and timely ballot counting to worries over ballot security in an era of mail-in ballots.

“We need to be certain that mail-in ballots can’t be ‘harvested’ by operatives going from mailbox to mailbox in search of ballots they can steal,” he said. “I’m a big believer in expanding ways to allow voters to have their voices heard. We have to make sure that it’s the voters’ voices Harrisburg is hearing.”