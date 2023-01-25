In just over a week, Kellar’s Comedy Club will reopen its doors.

Kellar’s, billed as a “modern magic comedy club,” is located at the corner of 14th and State Streets in the former Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club.

After months of being closed, the magic resumes on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The owner of the club said he’s excited to welcome the community back to Kellar’s.

“During the pandemic and even after the pandemic there was a year period of the psychology of people being locked down… Now people want to go out, so I’m bringing brand new shows, brand new acts, comedians, magicians, mentalists, all from television, live here in Erie on stage. It’ll be fun,” said Bobby Borgia, owner of Kellar’s, a Modern Magic & Comedy Club.

Borgia said Thursday through Saturday performances are scheduled for February. View upcoming shows here.