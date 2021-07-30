Lavery Brewery and Erie Ale Works team up to create new brew inspired by dog with special needs

A dog with special needs is serving as an inspiration for a new brew.

Lavery Brewery and Erie Ale Works teamed up to create “Bowser’s Blind Dog Brew.”

Bowser, a dog who was surrendered to the Erie Humane Society with severe glaucoma, was chosen for the haus ale lager.

Bowser’s eyes were removed in the best interest of his health and in 2020 he was adopted by a humane society board member.

“People in Erie love their animals. Bowser has a lot of fans. So I’m beyond ecstatic to see everyone out here to support him,” said Anne Marie Dammeyer, Bowser’s Momager.

The proceeds from tonight’s event will go toward the Erie Humane Society’s special needs fund.

