Lavery Brewing opens new location in Titusville

An Erie based brewing company has a second location, this time in Titusville.

This is the Lavery Brewing Lager Haus, a brewery and restaurant in the space formerly occupied by the Blue Canoe.

The company’s first location is on West 12 Street in Erie, and when the owners looked to expand, they saw the opportunity in Titusville.

“We found out about this opportunity in Titusville back in December, and we applied through the Titusville Redevelopment Authority to possibly take over the brewery here,” said Nicole Lavery, Co-Owner, Lavery Brewing.

The owners describe the new spot as a casual brewery, offering craft beer and dressed up pub food.