Law enforcement agencies are reminding motorists to avoid driving under the influence through Saint Patrick’s Day.

Here is more on how law enforcement is taking efforts to reduce the number of impaired driving crashes and fatalities.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the commonwealth are gathering to discuss the dangers of impaired driving, as well as how to prevent accidents from happening.

Representatives from PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania DUI Association are gathering for an advanced roadside impaired roadside class at the National Guard Readiness Center in Cambridge Springs.

“Drugged driving is actually more common now than alcohol impaired driving based on some of our statistics over the years and in advance of Saint Patrick’s Day. Obviously a holiday a lot of people like to go out and have some drinks, which is fine, and we just want people to make the responsible decision not to get behind the wheel if they’ve had anything to drink,” said Saxon Daugherty, Safety Press Officer at PennDOT.

The course trains law enforcement to identify and document the signs of drug or alcohol related impairment.

According to the preliminary data during the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period that began on Friday, March 12th through Thursday, March 18th, there were more than 200 crashes involving an impaired driver which resulted in nine fatalities.

Craig Amos, The Regional Program Administrator, said that while the message is simple, he believes it needs to be repeated before holiday festivities so that motorists have a plan.

“The idea we want to get out to the public is that if you go out and have a good time this weekend, that’s fantastic, but arrange for alternate transportation is an Uber or Lyft. Have a designated driver, make arrangements to stay over,” said Craig Amos, Regional Program Administrator for PA DUI Association.

One Pennsylvania State Trooper said that these efforts are necessary.

More patrols will be out this weekend to prevent accidents from taking place.

