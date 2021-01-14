Local law enforcement agencies weigh in on Inauguration Day security

Concerns over security on Inauguration Day are growing across the nation.

According to local law enforcement agencies, so far, they are unaware of any threats in the area.

However, it was explained that local agencies including the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police are in contact with each other along with federal agencies.

“We are sharing our intelligence information and we have a mutual aid response to assist each other if anything would develop.” said Pennsylvania State Police Captain Kirk Reese.

“We all have to live together. We all love our country and we need to remember the Golden Rule and treat one another as we would want to be treated ourselves.” said Erie County Sheriff John Loomis.

Reese explaining that there will be extra patrols out next week, along with additional security checks around critical infrastructure sites and municipal buildings.