Law enforcement experts weigh in on keeping Erie government buildings safe following Washington D.C. riots

Wednesday’s rioting in Washington D.C. leaves behind damage throughout the U.S. Capitol Building.

Tonight, local law enforcement officers are weighing in on how they plan to keep Erie government buildings safe.

Supporters of President Donald Trump breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, leaving behind damage and distress.

“Never did I imagine in my wildest dreams that that would happen at our nation’s capital.” said Erie County Sheriff John Loomis.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Department continues to work diligently to keep the community safe by doing interior and exterior security tours multiple times a day at the County and Federal Court House.

“We will be reviewing security issues now that it’s a new year and see where our weak spots may be. If we have any weak spots, we can see if we can correct them.” Sheriff Loomis said.

More than 40 deputies within the Erie County Sheriff’s Department reviews safety protocols daily.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember says security will be increased this year at City Hall, which could include a stronger police presence and metal detectors at the main entrance.

Former FBI agent Jerry Clark says preparation is key for local law enforcement and that it’s important that public safety is the number one priority.

“We need funding, police support, people backing our situation. Public safety is the number one thing that we have to look forward to. If we don’t have that, we have absolute chaos like yesterday.” Clark said.

Clark expressed his confidence in local law enforcement saying that communication is key between jurisdictions.

“We are very fortunate. Every one of our agencies gets along very well together. I think you need to see prosecution after this.” Clark said.

Clark said while people have the right to peacefully protest, people do not have the right to trespass.

The Erie County Sheriff Department is expected to train for situations like Wednesday’s chaos in 2021.