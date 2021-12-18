Law enforcement increases at schools across Pennsylvania following nationwide online threats

Online threats across the nation are sending schools on alert.

Pennsylvania State Police want to remind the public of extra law enforcement at schools statewide after multiple agencies were made aware of numerous messages circulating on Tik-Tok warning of possible school shootings and bomb threats.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The messages warn of the existence of these threats, but they do not contain any specific details as of schools, people, or locations.