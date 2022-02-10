Law enforcement leaders discuss plans to combat youth gun violence

Two recent shooting incidents in the City of Erie is shining the spotlight on the need to end the teen gun violence happening throughout the city.

Leaders of law enforcement gathered Thursday morning at the Eagle’s Nest Auditorium to discuss plans on ending youth gun violence. . An organizer of the meeting recalls how teen gun violence has been an issue for years, beginning with individuals in their 30s now trickling down to youth in their early teens.

“It’s becoming an epidemic within our community and we need to come together and bring a stop to this,” said Bishop Dwane Brock, CEO and Founder of the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

One goal is to teach teens how to value themselves.

“Get these young people training, education, athletics, it’s all a part of getting value of who you are,” said Chris Campanelli, Erie County Sheriff.

Those gathered at the event say they feel more confident in tackling the issue of gun violence with the youth due to their combined years of experience.

“With the leaders that you’ve seen in this room today, that knowledge and experience alone, the connections we have in the community, the visibility we’ll have in the community, I think will push this forward,” Campanelli said.

The recommendations shared will eventually be presented before the Erie and the Millcreek School Districts.