Law enforcement officers participate in drug summit

Law enforcement officers are learning new ways to keep drivers safe, after they say it’s more common for people to drive under the influence of drugs, compared to drinking.

JET 24 Action News Chelsey Withers has a look at what some officers believe is triggering this. Between medical marijuana and prescription drugs, there are a number of medications that can impair a driver’s decision, leading law enforcement searching for ways to tackle the issue.

Most people can detect when someone’s drunk, whether it’s slurred speech, impaired behavior or their eyes. However, law enforcement is explaining that times are changing. They say it’s less common someone who is drunk to get behind the wheel and more common for those who are under the influence of drugs to do so.

“We take a lot of prescription drugs in this country and a lot of them have the ability to impair you and so we’re coming across a wider spectrum,” said Craig Amos of the PA DUI Association. “When we talked to the task forces, it’s anywhere from 3 to 1 to 5 to 1 of the number of impaired drivers they arrest that are drug impaired as opposed to alcohol impaired.”

In efforts to learn more on what to do about the issue, local and state officers joined together to hear from AAA, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania DUI Association to discuss the changing drug landscape within the area.

“The medical legalization of marijuana has a direct effect on traffic safety and as a traffic safety advocate organization, it’s something we are very much active in.” said Jim Garrity, Spokesman for the East Central AAA.

Officers talked about issues revolving around medical marijuana along with what to do if they suspect someone of a DUI-D.

However, in order to avoid this happening to you, you should consider drugs and driving, like drinking and driving.

“Consult with your physician regards to the medication you’re taking,” Amos said. “Talk to your physician about it and if you don’t feel right or feel odd or off, well, that means you should’t drive. Get somebody to drive you or Uber and Lyft are fantastic.”

Those found guilty of a DUI-D charge in Pennsylvania can face up to three days to six months of jail time, a suspended license for a year and fines between $1,000-$5,000.