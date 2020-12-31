Law enforcement reminding residents to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely

Local law enforcement is reminding residents to stay safe tonight as they get ready to ring in 2021.

Typically this time of year people are heading to local restaurants for their dinner reservations or getting ready to bring in the new year at a bar, but just like the rest of the year plans have changed putting more people at home.

As people prepare to celebrate the end of 2020, officers are preparing to head out to the streets to keep everyone safe.

“We will try to be above our minimum man power on the street just to ensure that everyone is being safe and that we are adequately able to cover the city during times where there is increased foot traffic or increased driving,” says Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

New Year’s Eve is known as a big drinking holiday, so if you plan on heading out after having a few its important to remember the consequences you could face.

“If you’re found to be under the influence you’re going to be arrested. You will be requested to submit to a chemical test to be either blood or breath, it’ll be the officers choice. Then it will go into legal proceedings, charges will be filed against you. If you’re found guilty you will have a very large fine, possibly jail time,” says Trooper Heather Kittle, Pennsylvania State Police.

If you are planning on drinking its also important to remember that it can be just as dangerous to drive hungover.

“Nobody wants an impaired driver on the road, we want everybody to be safe everyday, all year. Not just New Years Eve, everyday all year,” says Trooper Kittle.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, hangover symptoms peak when the Blood Alcohol Concentration in the body returns to near zero. So symptoms can last 24 hours or longer.

In Pennsylvania, the legal limit for blood alcohol content for a driver is .08.