Lawmakers call on U.S. Attorney General to investigate New York Governor for misuse of federal funds

In Buffalo yesterday, lawmakers called on the U.S. Attorney General and Federal Prosecutors to investigate New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for what they said is a misuse of federal funds.

This, in regards to the stretch of Interstate 90, which runs through the Seneca Nation.

According to Governor Cuomo, the state won’t go in to do the repair work, because the Seneca Nation would oppose it.

He added that he didn’t want to jeopardize the state’s position in a dispute with the nation over millions and millions of dollars in casino revenue payments.