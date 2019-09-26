Lawmakers getting first look at White House transcripts between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine

Lawmakers are getting their first look at those White House transcripts regarding the phone call between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine.

It comes as pressure builds for the release of the still undisclosed whistle-blower complaints that triggered the impeachment probe.

Democrats now say they have more evidence to make a case for impeachment and it was voluntarily handed over to them by the President.

President Trump was insisting a recent move to halt aid to Ukraine was not an attempt to pressure the country’s leader.

The transcripts have now been turned over to the House Intelligence Committee and are available for lawmakers to read in a secure room, in the basement of the Capitol.