Lawmakers look to try to change the law on fireworks in Pennsylvania

Erie Police are continuing to investigate complaints of fireworks over the holiday weekend as some lawmakers work to try to change the law.

It was in 2017 when Class C fireworks became legal to purchase in Pennsylvania allowing for roman candles and other aerial fireworks with higher amounts of explosives.

Even though the fireworks are legal, city ordinances say that the fireworks can only be used 150 feet away from occupied dwellings, which eliminates most city neighborhoods.

One effort in Harrisburg would be to go back to the pre-2017 law that would once again prohibit Pennsylvanians from buying most fireworks, but some find that unlikely given the tax revenues generated by firework sales.