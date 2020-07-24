Lawmakers looking to push for more mental health awareness due to pandemic

These days, a lot of people are spending time indoors, and that isolation has been hard on many.

Now, some lawmakers in the Nation’s Capitol are pushing for more federal dollars to help.

“I was struggling with different pill addictions. I dabbled in heroin.” said Vicki Church, a recovery specialist at Safe Harbor UPMC. “Being in isolation, if you don’t have them, people to reach out to, you don’t have that support network and that’s got to be very hard on those struggling right now.”

Dr. Mandy Fauble is the Director of Clinical Care Services at Safe Harbor. She says adult aren’t the only ones struggling.

“Young people have also been affected by COVID-19. What we’re seeing is an increase in mental health symptoms.

Some of these symptoms, include, according to Cecilia Hollands, Senior Clinical Services at Barber National Institute: Crying, irritability, excessive worry, sleeping and eating disruption, and some might even have some kind of unexplained physical ailment, like stomach ache and headaches.

More funds for children’s mental health needs are what some senators, including Sen. Bob Casey want in a second pandemic aid package.

“Children are seeing people die. They’re seeing people they love be adversely affected. So, across the board we have the adverse affect on children, so investment in behavioral health is essential I think for our children.” Sen. Casey said.

Congress is trying to agree on an aid package by August 7th. Senator Casey says it’s slow going so far, but he’s hopeful it’s not an impossible goal.