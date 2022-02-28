Lawmakers in our area are making a resolution to divest Pennsylvania from Russian holdings.

The resolution was brought forward by Democrat State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Rob Matzie, and Pam Snyder.

This resolution was brought forward to increase economic costs to Russia due to the acts of imperialism against Ukraine.

According to Bizzarro, the plan encourages places where most of the tax dollars go to such as the Pennsylvania school employees retirement system, state employees retirement system, and the PA Treasury to cut ties with any brokerage firms, banks, or investments divest from Russia owned companies.

“A lot of legislators are talking about their support for Ukraine, and we must demonstrate that support in Pennsylvania by using any type of leverage that we have to put pressure on Russia, and that includes divesting in any type of Russian companies or holdings,” said Ryan Bizzarro, (D), State Representative.