Lawmakers Proposing Bill That Would Modify School Structure For Upcoming Year

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro, along with both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, have sponsored a bill to allow schools to modify their 180-day in-person instruction to allow for virtual learning.

House bill 2704 would give school districts an exemption from the 180-day requirement, by allowing them to conduct virtual learning to meet the 180-day quota.

Bizzarro said this would also allow school districts to reduce the number of required instructional days.

“No one should have to deal with these sorts of ramifications off the cuff and coming at the list minute,” said Bizzarro.

“There should be some preparation for students and parents. This could be a possibility your child might have to have some time of virtual learning.”

So far the bill has been well received and it now moves to the House of Education Committee for consideration.