Lawmakers return for June with big agenda, sharp differences

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are returning to session with a big June agenda and sharp differences.

They have four weeks starting Monday to wrap up an on-time budget.

The state has some good fiscal news: a huge surplus. Meanwhile, there’s also $7.3 billion of federal coronavirus aid to sort out.

Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward said the Republican-controlled Senate’s focus is wrapping up the budget, as well as funding for public and private education, broadband and transportation.

Election legislation is a top priority, but deep partisan differences make passage uncertain.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf wants more than $1 billion in new aid for public schools, almost a 20% increase.