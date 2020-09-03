Lawmakers reviewing legislation to open mail-in ballots before Election Day

Lawmakers are reviewing a bill that would allow election workers to start opening mail-in ballots prior to Election Day.

Governor Tom Wolf, however, does not seem on board.

The popularity of mail-in ballots is somewhat unexpected despite COVID-19 concerns, causing a significant delay in the counting processes with about 1.4 million ballots needing to be scanned on Election Day. A new bill would allow officials to open and scan the votes up to 21 days before election day.

“Just doing that manual labor before Election Day. It will make it much more likely we have the ability to deliver those votes on election night.” said Lisa Schaefer, County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Results would not be made public until Election Day. It’s a bill that is supported locally.

“Expanded time frame for precanvas would allow us to meet the obligations and expectations that not only the public has, but Harrisburg as well.” said Doug Smith, Clerk of Elections.

The legislation would also call for the elimination of drop off boxes, which Erie County just received this year, as well as extending the mail-in ballot application deadline by about two weeks.

Opening the ballots early is raising concerns about fraud and security to prevent any tampering. There would be a chain of custody with limited access.

“I do believe we could do this very safely and securely. Mail-in ballots are a carbon copy of the absentee ballots we’ve had for many decades. The only difference with a mail-in ballot is you can get one without an excuse.” Schaefer said.

Smith adding that he hopes there is a change, but it is not confident Governor Wolf will approve the plan.

“I’m hopeful the two parties will get together and at least agree on the particular change.” Smith said.

He echoed Schaefers’ standpoint on the safety of opening the ballots ahead of time, adding there would be something done in public view, not behind close doors.