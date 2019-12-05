Lawmakers speaking out regarding future of Minor League Baseball franchises

The Erie SeaWolves today praised congressional efforts to save Minor League Baseball. A task force has been created by members of Congress to prevent Major League Baseball from eliminating 42 Minor League franchises.

Greg Coleman, the Erie SeaWolves’ president has praised Congressional efforts to save Minor League Baseball.

In a statement, Coleman said “We appreciate the support of Rep. Lori Trahan (D- Massachusetts), David McKinley (R- West Virginia) and the members of the task force in standing up for Minor League Baseball and speaking out against MLB’s effort cast of thousands of jobs, reduce affordable family-friendly entertainment and undermine grassroots support for our great game.”

The Save Minor League Baseball task force is getting praise from State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro. He says the time to act is now.

“Because there is a strong chance that this decision could stick, that’s why I have offered this resolution to put it on the forefront here in Pennsylvania and get my colleagues to join me in urging the MLB to re-examine their decision,” Bizzarro said. Bizzarro added that the SeaWolves are important to the social and economic growth in Erie.

Governor Tom Wolf and Attorney General Josh Shapiro also showing support by writing letters to the Major League Baseball Commissioner