Lawmakers to vote to propose postponing Pennsylvania’s primary election to June

Voters may have to wait until June 2nd to cast their vote in the Pennsylvania primary election as COVID-19 continues to spread across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

According to Doug Smith, the Erie County Clerk of Elections, lawmakers will vote on a proposal to postpone Pennsylvania’s primary. For now, the primary election is scheduled for April 28th. Smith adding that the pandemic has created some challenges across the commonwealth when it comes to staffing and training for elections.

“It will probably continue to create a challenge all the way through the month of April. Like everyone else, I imagine I am trying to stay quick on my feet and adjust as needed.” Smith said.

Smith adding a vote on the proposal is expected to take place as early as this Friday.