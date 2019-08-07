Lawmakers under pressure to act as public outcry grows over gun violence

Lawmakers under immense pressure to act as the public outcry grows over gun violence.

In Ohio where a gunman killed nine people over the weekend, Governor Mike DeWine urged his fellow republicans to pass new gun control laws.

DeWine threw his support behind expanding background checks, and so-called Red Flag Laws, which would help law enforcement officials take guns away from people who pose an imminent danger. However, critics of the measures are raising red flags of their own.

“We have to empower people to get help for family or loved ones who may be a danger to themselves, or a danger to others,” said Mike DeWine, Ohio Governor.

Others said these Red Flag Laws are not enough. Ohio Republican Mike Turner, whose daughter escaped the shooting in Dayton said he will support legislation that prevents the sale of military style weapons to civilians.