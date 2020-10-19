Lawmakers work on a plan to consolidate programs at Pennsylvania state universities

A plan to consolidate programs at Pennsylvania state universities is moving forward.

The plan does not close any schools, but rather matches programs in three partner schools to all students studying there.

In Northwest Pennsylvania, Edinboro University is partnering with Clarion and California.

Law makers in both appropriation and education committees are working together on the plan.

“What we’re really looking for is the plan to be ready to move forward in about a year. That would be the next school year when it would take effect,” said Representative Curt Sonney, (R), PA House Harborcreek.

Lawmakers have agreed to meet with the chancellor of the system four times a year. The next meeting is expected in late January.