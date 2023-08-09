With members from UE Local 506 and 618 continuing their strike at Wabtec, we turned to a local business near the site to see how this could be affecting them.

Dawn VanScoter, the owner of the Lawrence Park Dinor, said the longer that the strike goes on the more it affects the traffic through the restaurant and that they have gained new customers but lost a lot also.

She explained that in the afternoons, they usually get engineers and a couple of office people, but she has not seen them lately.

Vanscoter said sometimes it’s difficult because she tries to remain neutral.

“We try to keep the strike and all that out of the dinor. We just try to focus on other things and not talk about it and nobody has really mentioned much, so I’m not really sure what’s going on. We try to keep it outside,” VanScoter said.

According to VanScoter, the Lawrence Park Dinor has been there for 75 years and was built for workers at G.E.