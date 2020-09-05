Lawrence Park community member takes a stance to stop what he calls the destruction of the wetlands

One Lawrence Park community member took a stance to stop what he calls the destruction of the wetlands.

Work is now underway to install a new footbridge across Four Mile Creek.

Lawrence Park native Joseph Samson believes that the bridge will demolish several yards of the creek’s bank in the process.

For Samson, this is a location to enjoy some fishing as well as nature.

Samson added that he fears that this will have a negative impact on the wildlife in the area.

“Something like this that’s going to take away how many species not just the birds. I saw a coyote right down there. You know this is nature, this is nature, this is not nature,” said Samson.

Samson, who lives near the creek, said that he will camp out in the area. He is also asking drivers to honk in solidarity to stop the construction.