Lawrence Park community speaks out following Wabtec layoff announcement

Members of the Lawrence Park community are speaking out following Wabtec’s announcement to lay off several hundred of its employees.

Wabtec says the decision came down to a lack of business. The company was granted a full waiver by Governor Tom Wolf’s office allowing the plant to operate with their full staff. Now, a decline in orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began will trim the workforce by 20 percent.

The decision to lay off 300 employees is not sitting well with some Lawrence Park community members.

“It’s unacceptable. They asked for a waiver to stay at full capacity. Maybe, if they had slowed down, some of those jobs would still be left.” said Cheryl Smith.

For the last 57 years, Smith has lived in the Lawrence Park community. Over the years, she says the community has taken a financial hit and adds that the community relies on Wabtec to keep the area afloat.

“They [Wabtec] were going to be the big savior. But, you know, everybody talks a good game then when the cards are down, it doesn’t always happen.” Smith said.

Scott Cadwallader, Owner of Scott Tees, also agrees.

“Anytime a big company lays off people, it affects all of the small businesses around it, because all those people help support our businesses.” Cadwallader said.

UE Local 506 President Scott Slawson also speaking out, saying the announcement was not surprising.

“We anticipated something was coming, again, it’s a sizable layoff and that’s going to hurt this area. Our heart goes out to members and the community.” Slawson said.

Slawson says the overall number of 300 employees to be laid off is not a set number.

“These are family sustaining jobs as we’ve maintained all along. When you consider ripping that many family sustaining jobs out an area that’s already hurting economically, we’re all going to pay the price for it.” Slawson said.

As for the employees, they will take “Volunteers” who wish to leave the business first, before deciding who to let go. This layoff is set to start the last week of May and go into October.