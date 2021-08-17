Lawrence Park Historical Society honored with a historic marker sign

Lawrence Park Historical Society is being honored with a historic marker sign.

The park was initially awarded its place on the Nationals Park Service National Register of Historic Places back in 2018.

The sign is to raise awareness of the importance of John Nolen, the nations first recognized city planner who designed the park.

This will be located on Main Street at the bridge over Four Mile Creek allowing people to view the sign as they pass by.

“The whole point of it is if you can design a community would be a good place to live, and that’s why General Electric hired John Nolen to come down here and design their industrial village,” said Jim Vandyne, President of Lawrence Park Historical Society.

The sign was also made locally by Lake Shore Industries in Erie.

