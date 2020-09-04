Lawrence Park man taking a stand to stop the possible destruction of wetlands

One Lawrence Park community member has taken a stand to stop what he calls the destruction of wetlands.

Work is underway to install a new foot bridge across Fourmile Creek.

However, Lawrence Park native Joseph Samson believes they will demolish several yards of the creek’s bank in the process.

For Samson, it’s a location to fish and enjoy nature, adding he fears this will have a negative impact on the wildlife in the area.

“Something like this that’s going to take away how many species, not just the birds. I saw a coyote right down there, you know, so this is nature. That is not nature,” said Joseph Samson, neighbor.

Samson, who lives near the creek, says he will camp out in the area and is asking drivers to honk in support.

According to Lawrence Park officials, they are unaware of any construction in the area.