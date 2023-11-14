(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Lawrence Park Township Police are currently searching for a missing person.

According to Chief John Morell, police are actively looking for 51-year-old Kelly Ferko who has red hair.

The photo below is from a local security camera and with Ferko’s last known clothing description. Ferko reportedly left her house on Sunday barefooted and was seen on multiple cameras wandering around.

According to her family, Ferko has health issues, and the family is deeply concerned. She reportedly left all her belongings at her house and walked away.

If anyone has information as to Ferko’s whereabouts, please contact the Lawrence Park Police at 814-898-1634.