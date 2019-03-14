Local News

Lawrence Park row-house fire cause ruled as 'undetermined'

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 06:40 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 10:41 PM EDT

We may never know what started the fire that badly damaged three units of a Lawrence Park row-house.

A State Police Fire Marshal says that the cause of the March 5th fire is being ruled as undetermined. He says the Rankine Avenue scene is not safe to launch a full-scale investigation in the rubble.

"It's the last thing you expect.. to get a call, hey the house next door is on fire and it's the last thing you expect when you buy a home and get home insurance," said Nancy Weber, a Lawrence Park resident. 

Officials have not said if or when they will be tearing the houses down.

