A Lawrence Park woman is being accused of stealing thousands from a VFW.

48-year old Michelle Messina-Miller is being charged with using a credit card belonging to the Wesleyville VFW without permission during the time that she worked there.

According to a police report released by the Pennsylvania State Police, Messina-Miller stole more than $7,000 from the club.

She’s facing charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, insurance fraud, forgery and device fraud.