Lawsuit against Wolf administration

A small group of family members and lawmakers are moving ahead with a lawsuit against the Wolf administration.

The group announcing the federal lawsuit to stop the closing of the Polk Center and White Haven, two of five such state-funded facilities in Pennsylvania.

The Wolf administration is arguing that the residents would be better served in more open community programs, but family members insist that their loved ones need 24-hour care other facilities don’t provide.

The closings follow an ongoing trend away from big institutions and into smaller facilities.