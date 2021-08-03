Lawsuit filed against Allegheny College heading for mediation

A sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Allegheny College in Meadville is heading for mediation.

The lawsuit was filed by a female student in February of 2020.

According to reporting in the Meadville Tribune, Samantha Simonetta claimed she was sexually harassed when she tried to join the Allegheny football team as a kicker, and that she was inappropriately touched by another football team member.

The student alleges that Allegheny coaches ignored her claims. Attorneys for both parties are not commenting on the case going to mediation.

