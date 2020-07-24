Lawsuit filed against Diocese of Erie over alleged abuse cover-ups

The Erie Catholic Diocese is in yet another lawsuit. This one claims an alleged cover-up of abuse.

This newest suit was filed in Erie County, with the plaintiff identified only as “Jane Doe”

The woman claims priest Michael Barletta molested her in the 1970s. This, as she was a student at Saint Luke Catholic Church.

She claimed she witnessed Barletta molest a boy there.

The woman adds that the Erie Diocese knew about the past abuse.

This is not the only case the Diocese has faced recently, following the statewide grand jury report from two years, victim have slowly filed suit against the diocese.