Lawsuit filed against Erie Catholic Diocese

Another lawsuit has been filed against the Erie Catholic Diocese.

The suit was filed by Philadelphia lawyer David Inscho on behalf of Leila Gutowski who has previously spoken out about being abused while she was a student.

Gutowski claimed then she was attacked by her teacher in the 70s. That teacher has since died.

This lawsuit comes as the diocese faces multiple other lawsuits from as early as the 60s. There has been an increase of cases filed as we near the statue of limitation from the grand jury report of August 14, 2018.

We have reached out to the diocese who did not want to comment at this time. Gutowski’s lawyer has not returned our call.