Lawsuit filed against Millcreek School District by former school board member tossed

An Erie County Court Judge has thrown out one of the lawsuits brought against the Millcreek School District by former school board member Lou Aliota.

The suit was brought because Aliota alleged that he was not being given access to expense listings and other materials that he felt board members had a right to.

However, the judge ruled that since Aliota lost his re-election bid he no longer had standing to demand records from the board.

There are still several other cases before the courts involving Aliota and the Millcreek School Board.