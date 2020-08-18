Lawsuit filed against Voices for Independence claiming the organization failed to tell a terminally ill client the criminal history of a care giver

A lawsuit was filed against Voices for Independence claims the organization failed to tell a terminally ill client the criminal history of a care giver.

We took a look at why the suit was filed and how the client is reacting.

The night of September 30th, 2019 is one that Donna Lilley Watkins said she will never forget.

“He took everything I had in life, baby teeth, my brother’s ashes, my mom’s obituary, money it didn’t matter,” said Donna Lilley Watkins, Plaintiff.

Christopher Mosco is the man who allegedly broke into Donna’s house, beat her and robbed her.

Mosco however was not a stranger.

According to the lawsuit, Mosco was hired as a care taker for Watkins through Voices For Independence in 2018.

The victim said that she had no idea that Mosco had a criminal record that dated back to 1999.

“I will admit she recommended the person. This non-profit had a duty of care. They saw that he had a violent criminal record, but they never told her that,” said Anthony Andrezeks, Watkins Lawyer.

The 54-year-old woman has terminal cancer that has spread throughout her body.

Watkins said that this incident has left her in the dark about what to do when it comes to a care taker.

“I can’t hire anymore. I can’t feel. I can’t bath. I can’t feel water hot or cold. I told my nurse maybe I should go into a nursing home. I don’t know what to do I am lost,” said Watkins.

Proper care is not the only think that Watkins is questioning.

“But God won’t take me away and I don’t know why. I just wish he would,” said Watkins.

Mosco is facing multiple criminal charges including burglary and simple assault. Ultimately turning himself into Erie Police.

We have reached out to Voices for Independence for a comment about this lawsuit, they have not returned our calls.