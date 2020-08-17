Lawsuit filed against Voices for Independence for failing to tell client the criminal history of a caregiver

A lawsuit was filed against Voices for Independence. The lawsuit claims that the organization failed to tell a terminally ill client the criminal history of a care giver.

Christopher Mosco is the man who allegedly broke into Donna Watkins house on September 30th, 2019. While Mosco did this he also beat Watkins and then robbed her.

According to the lawsuit, Mosco was hired as a care taker for Watkins through voices for independence in 2018.

The victim said that she had no idea Mosco had a criminal record that dated back to 1999.

“I can’t hire anyone, I can’t feel, I can’t bathe, I can’t feel hot or cold. I told my nurse maybe I should go into a nursing home. I don’t know what to do. I am lost,” said Donna Lilley Watkins, Plaintiff.

We reached out to Voices for Independence for a comment about this lawsuit, they have not returned our calls.