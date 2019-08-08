Lawyer dismissed on Charter School matters

Erie’s Public Schools released a statement regarding comments made by one of the attorneys representing the district at the Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School public hearing.

The lawyer, Tim Sennett, has been dismissed from Charter School matters, however, School Spokeswoman Erica Erwin said Sennett may continue to be used on other School District matters, following a discussion between the board and the Knox Law Firm.

The statement, from Brian Polito, Superintendent, and Frank Petrungar Jr., President, Board of School Directors, said, “Recent comments by one of the attorneys representing the district were inappropriate and in no way reflect the administration’s or the School Board’s beliefs, or the kind of culture and climate we are working to foster. He will no longer represent the district on charter issues. The district and Erie Rise families share the same goal: to ensure all of our students receive the best education possible.”