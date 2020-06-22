Lawyer for allegedly kicked protester seeks identity of officers involved in incident

The lawyer for Hannah Silbaugh has now gone to court to seek more information on the officers who allegedly kicked Silbaugh.

Timothy McNair, the lawyer for Silbaugh, filed for issuance of a writ of summons against the officers involved in the attack on Silbaugh.

McNair also filed against Chief Dan Spizarny, Mayor Joe Schember and the City of Erie.

“We are seeking the identity of the officers and when we file a formal complaint, we expect to claim excessive force and that the city’s procedures are constitutionally invalid and they do not enforce them,” said McNair.

