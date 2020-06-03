Lawyer of woman allegedly kicked by Erie Police officer files complaint with city

The lawyer representing the young woman allegedly kicked by an Erie Police officer during Saturday night’s unrest filed a complaint with the City of Erie on Tuesday.

Timothy McNair, the lawyer representing 21-year-old Hannah Silbaugh, is asking that the officers involved in Saturday’s brutal attack be held accountable.

Hannah Silbaugh was allegedly kicked by an Erie Police officer in a viral video that has been seen and shared by many in the nation.

The complaint reads in part, “We believe that it is essential that the officers who assaulted Ms. Silbaugh be identified and held to account, which is what we intend to do,” said Timothy McNair, Hannah’s Silbaugh’s lawyer.

We will bring you more updates on this investigation as it continues.