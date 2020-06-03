Lawyer representing woman allegedly kicked by an Erie Police Officer files complaint with the City of Erie

The lawyer representing the young woman allegedly kicked by an Erie Police Officer during Saturday night’s unrest has filed a complaint with the City of Erie on Tuesday.

21-year-old Hannah Silbaugh was allegedly kicked by an Erie Police Officer in a viral video that has been seen and shared by many in the nation.

The complaint from attorney Timothy McNair reads in part:

“We believe that this is essential that the officers who assaulted Ms. Silbaugh be identified and held to account, which is what we intend to do,” said Timothy McNair, Hannah Silbaugh’s Lawyer.

Just moments ago the city released this statement from Solicitor Ed Betza saying that the officer in reference to the video has been placed on desk duty since the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

The matter has been refered to the inspector of the City Police Department. The city also referred the matter to the District Attorney Jack Daneri.

Here is the full statement from the city:

The City of Erie’s Solicitor Ed Betza releases the following response to the letter from Attorney Tim McNair.

We are in receipt of the letter from Attorney Tim McNair. We are aware of the issue and the complaint. The City is taking this matter very seriously.

The officer in reference to the video has been placed on desk duty since the incident as the investigation is ongoing.

The matter had been referred to the Inspector of the City Police Department. He is conducting a complete investigation of the incident.

He will review all video and will conduct interviews of witnesses.

Because of the nature of the complaint, the City has also referred the matter to District Attorney Jack Daneri.

District Attorney Daneri will independently review the City’s complete investigation file and take action as appropriate.

The investigation is a high priority for the City and the entire community. The City will not be in a position to comment until the investigation is completed.