Lax Bash holds national lacrosse tournament in Erie

Youth lacross teams from around the country played in Erie today to showcase their talents.

More than 60 teams competed in this nationally touring event hosted by Lax Bash Tournaments.

All the players have a chance to be potentially scouted as college scouts are on site throughout the weekend.

The founder of Lax Bash said this tournament brings many different players from all over the country to enjoy the City of Erie.

“Everybody seems to love it. It’s a great location. We’re bringing things in from upstate New York from Ohio to Michigan, West Virginia, Indiana, so it’s everybody’s just thrilled to be out playing and you know they love the park and they love the city,” said Brian Kaminskas, Founder of Lax Bash Tournament.

The lacrosse tournament will continue on Sunday starting at 8 a.m.

