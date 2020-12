More groups are stepping forward to help those in need as the holidays inch closer and COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

The Loyal Christian Benevolent Association is the latest group pitching in, offering $2,500 to the Bethany Outreach Center. It’s for a program to provide warm clothing like coats and socks to those in need this winter.

Staff members with the LCBA believe around 3,000 pairs of socks were given out today.