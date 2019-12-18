Breaking News
Former Wattsburg School District employee charged with 10 felonies for alleged theft of funds from the school district
1  of  2
Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump ABC News live coverage of impeachment vote on President Trump
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Lead abatement still available

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A three-year, $3 million dollar grant to remove lead from older Erie homes will expire next year, but there is still time for local landlords and property owners to take advantage.

That is what prompted the informational breakfast with the redevelopment authority.

The program addresses homes in Erie built before 1978, when lead-based paint was still used.

Lead is a health hazard for those living in the home, especially young children.

Grants from the program can cover a majority of the costs that come with the repairs.

Local communities like Erie can re-apply for funding beyond 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar