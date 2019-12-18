Lead abatement still available

A three-year, $3 million dollar grant to remove lead from older Erie homes will expire next year, but there is still time for local landlords and property owners to take advantage.

That is what prompted the informational breakfast with the redevelopment authority.

The program addresses homes in Erie built before 1978, when lead-based paint was still used.

Lead is a health hazard for those living in the home, especially young children.

Grants from the program can cover a majority of the costs that come with the repairs.

Local communities like Erie can re-apply for funding beyond 2020.