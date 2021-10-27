Lead Free Promise Project hosting family information session Thursday

Parents concerned with living in an older house in Erie due to the possible presence of lead can discuss ways to stay safe on Thursday.

The Lead Free Promise Project (LFPP), in partnership with the Erie Redevelopment Authority, will host its first Lead Paint Poisoning Family Information Session at Martin Luther King Jr. Center on this Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. Registration is required for the event.

Registrants for the event will be able to speak with health and human service agencies to learn what they can do to prevent lead paint poisoning and steps to take in the event their child has already been exposed.

In Erie County:

The number of lead poisoning cases among children ranks 10th in the commonwealth.

Local children are poisoned at a rate of over one-and-a-half times higher than children who lived in Flint, Mich. at the peak of the water crisis.

Almost 200 local children suffer lead poisoning every year.

Only 21 percent of local children are screened for lead.

Lead-based paint was not banned locally for residential use until 1978, and 72 percent of residential properties in Erie County were built before 1980.

Six parent information sessions will take place across the state to educate parents about lead paint poisoning, getting babies tested for lead and providing resources for prevention.

A press conference will immediately follow the event featuring Erie County Council member Andre Horton, Kelly Neville, Director of Finance and Administration, Erie Redevelopment Authority and David Figueroa, DO, Child Psychiatrist for the LECOM Institute for Behavioral Health.

