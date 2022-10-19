Leaders from Canada and the United States met in Erie on Wednesday to try to figure out how they can make business more beneficial for both sides of the border.

The Consulate General of Canada in New York has been in Pennsylvania for the past three days meeting with leaders. He said the state of Pennsylvania is extremely important to Canada and vice versa.

Andre Frenette visited the Manufacturer and Business Association as part of the current efforts to grow relationships between Canada and the U.S. He said your number one customer in Pennsylvania is Canada.

“You sell more products to Canada than you do to China and the UK combined, so that is a very important thing. I’m here in Erie County to get a better understanding of the business environment,” said Andre Frenette, Consulate General of Canada in New York.

In the meeting, they discussed and shared perspectives on how they could better and deepen that relationship.

“When we look at the challenges coming out of the COVID pandemic, when we look at the current geo-political climate with Russia and Ukraine, when we look at all of these challenges, its important from a supply chain perspective to make sure that partners working are working well together,” Frenette added.

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis said we have more in common with Canada than many places here in the United States.

“To build those relationships in these emerging industries, things like Project Resolve, Project Neptune, supporting our energy industry and many other critical industries, Canada is our number one exporting partner in the globe,” said Brenton Davis, Erie County executive.

He said building the relationships is critical for our economy, jobs and recruiting Canadian companies in these emerging industries.

“But also the investments that we are making with ARPA dollars and different community investments to build our economy and to establish us, for instance, in the plastics, in the heavy industrial electric electrical vehicle battery, research and development industry, that is how we put these on the map,” Davis added.

There are already over 300 Canadian businesses that operate in Erie County.