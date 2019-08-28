Leaders gather for 2019 VNET Security Summit

Most of us have experienced some sort of spam, whether its through an email or phone call, but now spam is becoming a problem for businesses too.

Brad Wiertel, the Chief Operating Officer at Velocity Network, says the issue of data security is affecting a multitude of businesses, both big and small.

“It’s not just affecting large organizations, but it is affecting small businesses and could potentially put them out of business.” Wiertel said.

Ted Lascek, IT for Plastikos, Inc. explains that this advice is necessary for everyone.

“At my level, I hear about the attacks and I know its serious and that’s how people should be taking it,” Lascek said. “Ultimately my catch phrase is ‘be afraid.'”

This issue is one that affects businesses at all levels and organizers sought advice from people all across the nation.

“By bringing some of these national vendors to say that Erie has a critical mass of companies that need this resource and need this education,” said Matt Wiertel, the director of sales and marketing at Velocity Network. “How do we partner together with the Innovation District with other local companies.”

“Two factor authentication and adding another layer to their password because a basic password in itself right now is just like having a key to your house and if you drop the key or if you misplace it, you’re basically giving someone’s access to all your valuables,” Lascek said.

Other topics discussed during the conference were how to train your employees on security as well as differentiating what is a backup plan and what is not.

The Summit isn’t quite done yet. All of the attendees today were also invited to tonight’s Seawolves game as a networking event.