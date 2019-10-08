Leaders meet over Bayfront Pkwy Improvement Project

Leaders in different organizations came together today with PennDOT to discuss the Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project.

This project is still in its preliminary engineering stage, so PennDOT is meeting with different stakeholders on what this would include, which is the addition of pedestrian bridges and roundabouts along the Bayfront Parkway.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to go on. It’s going to be staged over the next three years basically. There’s a lot of work going to be going on, but putting the Bayfront Highway under State Street won’t be until the spring or summer of 2022,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

PennDOT will continue to meet with board and business leaders within the city to discuss the next phases of this project.